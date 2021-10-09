Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.29 Billion Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $3,286,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

