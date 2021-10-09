Fort L.P. Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 142.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 105,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.