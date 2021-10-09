Fort L.P. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 923.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $416.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.58. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $415.48 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

