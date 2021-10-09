Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 923.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHE opened at $416.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.49 and a 200-day moving average of $473.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $415.48 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

