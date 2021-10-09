Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Cut to “Hold” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPL. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 960,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.