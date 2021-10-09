MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

NYSE TWTR opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

