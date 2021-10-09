MYDA Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

MYDA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Century Casinos by 83.4% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

