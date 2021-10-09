MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

NYSE TWTR opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.