Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 19,579 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,991,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cintas worth $3,816,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cintas by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 479,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $402.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.66 and a 200 day moving average of $372.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

