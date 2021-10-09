Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 266,826 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.60% of Twilio worth $3,908,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total transaction of $558,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $320.60 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

