Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after buying an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,246,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

