MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $1,606,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUS stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

