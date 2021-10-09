Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $5,114,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $48.71 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.