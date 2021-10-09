MYDA Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BowX Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BowX Acquisition by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOWX stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

