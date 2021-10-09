Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $35,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. FMR LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after buying an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC stock opened at $389.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $390.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.