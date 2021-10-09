Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,735 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,001,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $39,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

