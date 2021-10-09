SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,417 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $248.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.45. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

