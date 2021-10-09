SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,417 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $248.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.45. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.
In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560.
Coinbase Global Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
