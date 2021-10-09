Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.71. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quidel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 88,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,391,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

