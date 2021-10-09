Analyzing KT (NYSE:KT) & Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

KT (NYSE:KT) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get KT alerts:

23.5% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KT and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 3.77% 6.12% 2.77% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KT and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 0 0 N/A Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

KT has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KT and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $20.28 billion 0.32 $560.71 million $1.14 11.47 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

KT beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.