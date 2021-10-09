$0.37 EPS Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Kennametal reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of KMT opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

