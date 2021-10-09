Fmr LLC Sells 4,262,122 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,262,122 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.60% of Wix.com worth $747,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $171.37 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

