Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,931 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.7% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average of $271.48. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

