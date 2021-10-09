Fmr LLC Sells 778,096 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,055,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778,096 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $760,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after buying an additional 325,261 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,080,000 after buying an additional 123,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,997,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,634,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $50.40 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

