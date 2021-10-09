Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.85. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.19.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.