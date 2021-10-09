36,150 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 18,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $263.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.53. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

