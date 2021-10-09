Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

