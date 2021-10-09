Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 43,791.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,924 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 934.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 469,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.82 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82.

