Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3,686.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,105 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE MO opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

