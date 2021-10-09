4,638 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,055.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 69,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

