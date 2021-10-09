Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $51.28 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $373.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

