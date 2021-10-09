Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 141.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 51,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.