Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 6,334 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

