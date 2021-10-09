Axa S.A. Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $35,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Humana by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.26.

HUM opened at $412.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $407.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

