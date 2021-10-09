Axa S.A. Has $44.16 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 152.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,138 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $44,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.18.

NYSE:DOV opened at $157.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.