Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 516,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,837,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

