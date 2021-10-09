Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 831 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Bankshares by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,723,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 54.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

