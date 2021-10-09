Qubitica Price Reaches $11.94 on Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.45 or 0.00546554 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $603.66 or 0.01094487 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

