$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $895.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

NYSE:AR opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Antero Resources by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

