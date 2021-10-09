Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 297,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 256,763 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 211,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.18 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

