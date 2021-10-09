Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.44 Million

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce sales of $143.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the highest is $149.87 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $108.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $515.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $522.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $664.71 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $743.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MESA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

