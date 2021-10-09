Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,556,000 after acquiring an additional 308,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after acquiring an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 284,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,876,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

