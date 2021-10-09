Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $221.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

