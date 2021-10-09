Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,112,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TC Energy stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.