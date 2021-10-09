Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Kinder Morgan worth $622,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

