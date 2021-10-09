Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $184.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.96. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $157.93 and a 52-week high of $199.51.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

