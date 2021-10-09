Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Parker-Hannifin worth $692,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $290.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.91 and a 200 day moving average of $303.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.86.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

