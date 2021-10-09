Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,296,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $3,406,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

