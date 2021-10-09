American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $3,511,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in American Electric Power by 46.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $640,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

