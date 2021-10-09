Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.97% of Roku worth $3,627,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $323.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.52 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

