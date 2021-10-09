Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stake Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 527,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,213 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

